Parolee Charles Holley found guilty of murder

MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. — A Monroe County jury found a parolee guilty of murder.

It all started when Charles Holley, 33, shot Devon Wilburn multiple times at the corner of Dewey and Magee avenues in 2021. Wilburn was dropped off at Rochester General Hospital and died later that night.

Investigators say the two men knew each other, and Holley was on parole from a previous robbery conviction.

On Friday, Feb. 16, he was found guilty of murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

Earlier this month, Wilburn’s family told News10NBC they hope Holley will serve 26 years to life for the crime. He will be sentenced next month.