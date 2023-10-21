Parolee gets 65 years to life for 2022 murder

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A parolee has been sentenced to 65 years to life in prison for a murder in the city of Rochester last year.

In April 2022, Jarrelle Williams — who turned 39 Friday — was committing a robbery in a house on Phelps Avenue.

Williams shot and killed Sharell Brown, and severely hurt another victim.

After the murder, Williams cut off the ankle monitor he was wearing for a prior offense and fled to Alabama. He was arrested there less than a month later.