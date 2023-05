Parolee pleads guilty to deadly shooting on North Plymouth Ave over a year ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A parolee pleaded guilty on Wednesday to shooting a man to death on North Plymouth Avenue on Mother’s Day over a year ago.

Justin Singleton, 30, pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter for killing Jan Perez on May 8, 2022. The Monroe County District Attorney’s Office said Singleton was released from prison weeks before the shooting.

Singleton is expected to be sentenced to 25 years in prison plus 5 years of post-release supervision. He will be sentenced on June 28.