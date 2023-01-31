Parolee pleads guilty to shooting involving a 51-year-old grandmother

ROCHESTER, N.Y. A Rochester parolee pleaded guilty to firing shots into a home and hitting a 51-year-old grandmother inside.

Willie Gibson Jr. pleaded guilty to criminal possession of a weapon and assault. Back in April of last year, Gibson Jr. fired multiple bullets into a home on Lime Street after getting into an argument with someone who lived there.

One of those bullets struck a 51-year-old woman. The bullet remains lodged in her chest to this day. At the time of the shooting, that woman’s 3-year-old grandson was also home.

Before this shooting, Gibson was under parole supervision for burglary and gun possession convictions. Gibson will be sentenced in May.