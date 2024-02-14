Man sentenced 25 years to life for killing neighbor who tried to break up fight

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Lequan Hill, the man found guilty of murdering his neighbor who was trying to break up an argument on Frost Avenue, was sentenced 25 years to life in prison.

Prosecutors say Hill, 31, was on parole when he got into an argument with his father in November of 2022. When 42-year-old Antoine Parris tried to break up the fight, Hill stabbed him five times in the neck and body. Parris was rushed to Strong Hospital where he died.

Hill was released from prison on parole in September of 2022. Then, in Oct. 24, he was arrested for cutting off his ankle monitor. RPD says the next day, he was released with a new ankle monitor.

