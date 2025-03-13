Parolee sentenced for December 2023 shooting on North Goodman Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man will spend 23 years to life in prison after being found guilty of a shooting on North Goodman Street near Diringer Place that left the victim seriously injured.

That shooting happened on the afternoon of Dec. 26, 2023. Shavar Brooks, 28, was on parole at the time of the shooting and had two prior violent felony convictions. A Monroe County Court judge sentenced him on Wednesday. Another parolee, Miguel Clemons, was also found guilty of the shooting.

Rochester Police say Brooks and Clemons were at a house and, as the victim was driving by, jumped on his car. They boxed the victim against the side of the road and fired at least ten shots at him, hitting him twice. The victim, 45, survived after being hospitalized.

Both suspects were found guilty of attempted murder, assault, and criminal possession of a weapon. Clemons will be in court on May 2 for a persistent violent felony offender hearing before he can be sentenced.