Part of 390 northbound in Chili shut down due to car fire

CHILI, N.Y. — Part of 390 northbound in Chili is shut down on Monday because of a car on fire.

Drivers should avoid 390 between Kendrick Road and Scottsville Road while Monroe County sheriff’s deputies and fire crews work to clear the scene. At least two lanes will be shut down.

Deputies say there were no injuries in the fire and the cause seems mechanical. We’ll update this story once the road has reopened.

A viewer sent News10NBC the following video of the car: