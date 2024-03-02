Traffic Alert: Part of I-490 in Chili reduced to one lane; Browncroft Boulevard in Brighton reopens

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — We have an update to the two traffic alerts that may affect your Saturday evening travels.

Browncroft Boulevard in Brighton has reopened in both directions after a tree fell on a power line. Browncroft heading westbound was closed between North Landing and Knollbrook roads.

RG&E is still working to repair the power line and to clear debris from the tree. Brighton Police are telling drivers in the area to use caution.

Monroe County sheriff’s deputies have reduced traffic to one lane on I-490 westbound in Chili because of a crash. The crash happened around Chili Center Coldwater Road and the driver has minor injuries.