MCSO: 17-year-old unlicensed driver causes ambulance-involved crash

HENRIETTA, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash involving an ambulance Wednesday afternoon.

Officials say at 12:50 p.m. a two-person crew from CHS Ambulance crashed into a vehicle on Calkins Road at Memorial Drive in Henrietta as they were driving eastbound. Deputies say a westbound vehicle — driven by a 17-year-old Henrietta man — turned in front of the ambulance.

The ambulance could not avoid the collision and hit the vehicle causing it to travel east, hitting another vehicle. Officials say the ambulance was not transporting a patient at the time of the crash. Only minor injuries were reported.

Deputies explain the 17-year-old driver of the vehicle that caused the crash was given a ticket for failing to yield the right of way, and was an unlicensed driver.