Part of I-390 to close for construction this week

Drivers who use Interstate 390 to go through Brighton and Henrietta will want to find an alternate route this week.

Starting Monday night through Thursday, April 25, a section of the expressway will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

This closure will impact the stretch between Exit 14 and the 390-590 interchange.

New York State Department of Transportation crews will replace an overhead signage structure.

Detours will be posted.

