ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Part of I-490 shut down overnight after a FedEx truck jackknifed, shutting traffic down for nearly two hours on the highway.

News10NBC’s photojournalist saw the semi-truck blocking the width of the road between the Bushnells Basin and Route 96 exits around 12:15 a.m. on Wednesday.

The truck had a long stretch of cars waiting behind it. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says the road has reopened.