Multiple people injured in tour bus crash on I-490 westbound in Chili

CHILI, N.Y. — Multiple people were injured after a tour bus crashed on I-490 westbound on Thursday morning. It happened near Exit 4 to Chili close to Union Street.

News10NBC has a crew at the scene and is working to learn more about how many people were injured and their conditions.

Lanes are closed in both directions between Exit 4 and Exit 3 to Riga. All westbound traffic must leave at Exit 4. Our crew sees multiple emergency vehicles.