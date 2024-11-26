Part of I-90 closed after propane tanker catches fire near LeRoy exit

LEROY, N.Y. — Part of I-90 is closed on Tuesday morning after a propane tanker caught fire on the eastbound side near the LeRoy exit.

The Thruway Authority says all lanes are blocked in both directions between exit 46 to Henrietta and exit 47 to LeRoy. Drivers should take an alternate route.

State Police say no injuries have been reported. Video from the Thruway Authority’s camera network shows firetrucks working to put out the fire and a cloud of smoke.