ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Part of Mount Hope Avenue is closed on Friday morning after a van hit a light pole, damaging it and displacing wires.

Mount Hope Avenue is closed from Elmerston Road to Westfall Road. The crash happened around 3 a.m. and the 17-year-old driver has minor injuries. He was taken to Strong Hospital in a separate car.

We’ll update this story once the road reopens.