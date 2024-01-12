Part of Redman Road in Clarkson closed due to tractor-trailer hitting power line

CLARKSON, N.Y. — Redman Road in the Town of Clarkson is shut down from Route 104 to Route 18 because of a tractor-trailer hit into a power line on Friday.

Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies say the tractor-trailer struck a power line just before 9 a.m., causing damage to several utility poles and knocking out power in the area.

National Grid crews are working to restore power. Deputies are checking on residents in the area.