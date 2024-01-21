Part of State Route 531 will be closed Monday night into Tuesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Transportation says State Route 531 will be closed between Manitou Road and Union Street on Monday night into Tuesday for bridge work.

The left lane will close at 6 p.m. Monday and both lanes will close 9 p.m. The lanes will reopen at 6 a.m. Tuesday. There will be a posted detour that will use Manitou Road, Spencerport Road, and Union Street. You can see the latest updates on road closures through 511 here.