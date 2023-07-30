Part of Sweden Walker Rd. in Sweden closed for construction

SWEDEN, N.Y. – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said there is no lane for through traffic during the current highway construction project on Sweden Walker Road (RT 260) just South of the intersection with East Avenue, in the Town of Sweden.

Only local traffic should continue to proceed northbound on Sweden Walker Road past Gordon Road. All other traffic must follow posted detour signs. Drivers traveling northbound should take note that the last possible options for turning off Sweden Walker Road are West on East Canal Road, or East on Gordon Road.

Signs are in place, but MCSO has received 911 complaints of drivers failing to follow posted traffic control instructions.

They ask all motorists in the area to please pay attention to the posted signs.