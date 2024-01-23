Part-time Pathways to Peace outreach worker accused of leading drug ring

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A part-time city employee is in the Monroe County Jail, accused by the FBI and U.S. Attorney’s Office of running a cocaine operation and threatening violence.

The employee’s job with the city was to try to reduce violent crime. Timothy Jackson Jr., aka “T-Rock,” was hired four years ago as a part-time street outreach worker for Pathways to Peace. Jackson has a criminal history but that made him suited for the job he was hired to do.

The FBI says Jackson was the leader of a drug ring that ran out of several homes in the city. Transcripts of wire taps in the federal complaint also say Jackson threatened to hurt people when they weren’t working like he wanted them too. The case includes eight other defendants.

On Tuesday Mayor Malik Evans talked about violent crime at City Hall. News10NBC spoke to the mayor and Vic Saunders from the city’s office of violence prevention.

Jackson has served one year in jail for drug possession and 13 years in state prison on a gun case.

He was released in 2018 and hired by the city part-time in 2020. Saunders says it’s not uncommon to have people with the same kind of history that Jackson has to do the outreach on the street.

“You wouldn’t have someone whose been working clerical to come out and do street work for individuals who are most likely involved in violence and gangs activity,” Saunders said.



Saunders says he can’t recall another Pathways employee arrested like this.

“Well consider the fact that we started in 1998 and this is the first time we’ve had to have this discussion. So I think we’re doing very well,”

Mayor Evans cautioned people not to paint with a broad brush.

“One of the things I will say when people engage in behavior that goes against the values of our city and community, they’re going to be held accountable,” he said. “Just like anyone else would in any profession.”

I emailed with Jackson’s lawyer. Maurice Verrillo told me he just got assigned to the case and doesn’t have any comment right now.

Jackson has a hearing Monday to see if he stays in jail.

He’s on paid leave but as a part-time employee he would only get paid if he clocked in.