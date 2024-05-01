Parts of Elmwood Avenue in Brighton closed after car crash brings down live wires

BRIGHTON, N.Y. – The driver of a car was traveling westbound on Elmwood Avenue and lost control of the car after trying to swat a bee that got into the car. The driver lost control of the car and hit a telephone pole, which brought down live wires.

The driver was taken to the hospital for an evaluation.

RGE is on the scene and is working to clear the road.

The Brighton Police Department is asking people to avoid the area of Elmwood Avenue between East Avenue and Elmwood Hill Lane.