Parts of Ontario County hit hard by wildfire haze
ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. – Seneca Lake was not very busy Wednesday as air quality remained poor.
Smoky conditions have been a lot worse, east of Rochester.
This includes areas like Geneva and Seneca Falls. Air quality in Geneva reached a hazardous level, far surpassing the unhealthy zone, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.
Health commissioners say this is not a reason to panic.
They recommend you wear a mask if you struggle with asthma, but everyone else should limit their time outside.
Up by the lake, a few people could be seen walking around. They said the smoke didn’t stop them from enjoying the outdoors.
“It doesn’t really bother me a whole lot. I like walking. I was surprised how much it didn’t really bother, but yeah, I can definitely smell it and it feels a bit stuffy,” Lorraine Martin of Geneva said.
“It’s normally packed here, but they said on the news, ‘Don’t come, don’t come out, you know. If you’re smart, put a mask on,” Mark Springmeier of Geneva said.
Health commissioners say those n95 masks can really help block some of those fine particles and make breathing a little easier.