Parts of Ontario County hit hard by wildfire haze

ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. – Seneca Lake was not very busy Wednesday as air quality remained poor.

Smoky conditions have been a lot worse, east of Rochester.

This includes areas like Geneva and Seneca Falls. Air quality in Geneva reached a hazardous level, far surpassing the unhealthy zone, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

Geneva air quality is not looking so good. Regulars at this beach park tell me it’s usually packed. @news10nbc pic.twitter.com/6CwWSWFZGw — Eriketa Cost (@eriketacost_tv) June 7, 2023

Health commissioners say this is not a reason to panic.

They recommend you wear a mask if you struggle with asthma, but everyone else should limit their time outside.

Up by the lake, a few people could be seen walking around. They said the smoke didn’t stop them from enjoying the outdoors.

Seneca Lake is shrouded on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 from wildfire smoke in Canada. (Photo: Eriketa Cost/WHEC)

“It doesn’t really bother me a whole lot. I like walking. I was surprised how much it didn’t really bother, but yeah, I can definitely smell it and it feels a bit stuffy,” Lorraine Martin of Geneva said.

“It’s normally packed here, but they said on the news, ‘Don’t come, don’t come out, you know. If you’re smart, put a mask on,” Mark Springmeier of Geneva said.

Health commissioners say those n95 masks can really help block some of those fine particles and make breathing a little easier.