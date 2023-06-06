July will mark Party in the Park’s 26th year in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The concert series returns to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park Thursday, July 13 with headliner Andy Frasco & the U.N., and opening band, Ripe. The summer concert series features a variety of popular national acts and some of the best local and regional talent.

Party in the Park kicks off their 26th year in Rochester on Thursday, July 13 and will continue every Thursday through Aug. 17. Each week, gates will open at 6 p.m. and performances will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park, 353 Court St.

This year’s full Party in the Park concert series lineup includes:

July 13: Ripe; Andy Frasco & the U.N.

July 20: Max Creek; Melvin Seals & JGB

July 27: Zac Brown Tribute Band; Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad

Aug. 3: Shamarr Allen; The Seven Wonders

Aug. 10: The Pete Griffith Group; Twiddle

Aug. 17: Joe Samba; Lettuce

General admission tickets are $7 (children 12 and under are free). VIP Ultra Lounge tickets are $32, which includes your $7 admission fee, in advance (while supplies last.) Tickets are on sale starting Tuesday and can be bought online at www.RochesterEvents.com or in-person at the Auditorium Theater, 885 E. Main St.

Returning this year to Party in the Park are the VIP Ultra Lounge, the Craft Beer Garden, a Bubbly Bar and Bazaar in the Park. The VIP Ultra Lounge provides exclusive access to a VIP Ultra Lounge with private restrooms, a full cash bar, table service, front stage access, chair massage, and a commemorative lanyard.

Attendees are allowed to bring one sealed bottle of water. Lawn chairs, bicycles, skateboards, in-line skates, and pets are not allowed. In addition, a strict no- smoking policy will be enforced. Smokers must go to a designated area.

Parking is available at nearby parking garages including the Washington Square Garage, 111 Woodbury Blvd., the Court Street Garage, 194 Court St., the East End Garage, 475 E. Main St., and The Strong Museum, 1 Manhattan Square.

News10NBC is a media partner for Party in the Park.