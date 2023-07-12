Party in the Park concert series kicks off Thursday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The City of Rochester’s Party in the Park concert series gets under way Thursday, July 13, in Martin Luther King Jr. Park with Andy Frasco & The U.N. and Ripe in concert. Gates open at 6 p.m., and the music starts at 6:30 p.m.

To celebrate Rochester’s Pride Month, the first Party in the Park concert will be “Pride in the Park.” Attendees are encouraged to come show their pride, and those with the best outfits will be given VIP upgrades.

Returning this year are the VIP Ultra Lounge (with private restrooms, full cash bar, table service, front stage access and more, for a higher fee), the Craft Beer Garden, a Bubbly Bar (with prosecco and mimosas) and Bazaar in the Park featuring arts, crafts and artisanal products.

You may bring one sealed bottle of water. There is no smoking other than in a designated area; and lawn chairs, pets skateboards and in-line skates are not allowed.

The concert series will continue every Thursday through Aug. 17. Upcoming performers are:

July 20: Max Creek, and Melvin Seals & JGB

July 27: Zac Brown Tribute Band, and Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad

Aug. 3: The Seven Wonders (Fleetwood Mac tribute), and Shamar Allen

Aug. 10: Twiddle, and The Pete Griffith Group

Aug. 17: Joe Samba, and Lettuce

You’ll need tickets to get in. General admission tickets are $7 (children 12 and under are free).You can order them here or buy them in person at the Auditorium Theater, 885 E. Main St..