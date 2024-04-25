Party in the Park concert series lineup announced

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Party in the Park concert series will return July 11 to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park. The Record Company is headlining the evening, with opening band The North Mississippi Allstars.

Rochester Mayor Malik Evans announced the lineup for the concert series Thursday afternoon. The concerts will continue every Thursday through Aug. 15, with gates open at 6 p.m. and shows starting at 7 p.m.

The lineup is:

July 11: The Record Company, with north Mississipi Allstars

July 18: The Seven Wonders, with Zac Brown Tribute Band

July 25: The Original Wailers with Al Anderson, with Badfish, A Tribute so Sublime

Aug. 1: Start Making Sense, with Into the Now

Aug. 8: Cruel Summer: A Taylor Swift Live Band Tribute, with Dial Up

Aug. 15: Everclear, with Shaman Allen.

The East & Alex Business Association will feature food and drink specials from 4 t 6 p.m. at several of the restaurants and pubs along East Avenue, from Alexander Street to Union Street, and some businesses will host buskers in front of their establishments. There will be a Craft Beer Garden and Wine Time Bar on sie, with a VIP Ultra Lounge offering premium seating and other perks.