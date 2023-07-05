Party in the Park concert series returns to MLK Park July 13th

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Each summer in downtown Rochester, Martin Luther King Jr. Park transforms into a music mecca for six weeks every Thursday, starting Thursday July 13- August 17 for a wide range of music.

Now in its 26th year, the 2023 Party in the Park concert series, hosted by the City of Rochester, presents a wide range of music including blues, funk, rock, reggae, and classic rock.

Full musical lineup and and tickets available here.