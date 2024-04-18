Party launches plans for Wilmot Warrior Weekend

Launch party held for Wilmot Warrior Weekend

The Wilmot Warrior Weekend isn’t until September — but the party’s already started. The Wilmot Cancer Center Wednesday hosted a launch party.

In a few months, volunteers will run, walk and bike to support cancer research and cancer survivors.

People who came to the party got to hear from a researcher on how funds raised through the event will directly impact cancer research in our region.

“All the money stays right here in Rochester, and we fund our research infrastructure as well as our survivorship programs,” said Jonathan Friedberg, Wilmot Center Center director.

The institute offers multiple specialty services and treats many types of cancer.

this year’s Wilmot Warrior Weekend is Sept. 21 and 22.