Passengers face delays at Rochester airport due to jetway issues on two Spirit Airlines flights

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Twice in two weeks, passengers on a Spirit Airlines flight from Florida faced delays when arriving at the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport due to issues with the jetway.

“I was sitting up front. I could see they were having problems with the jetway. They couldn’t get it to move,” said Eric Ehlers, who was delayed on a Spirit flight on New Year’s Eve.

Ehlers says the plane had already started refueling and removing luggage when the captain made an announcement.

“Eventually the captain came on and said they couldn’t get the jetway to work and they were going to have to push us to another gate,” Ehlers said.

Michael Lebbon had a similar experience when his Spirit flight arrived after midnight on Monday and parked at Gate A-1.

“We were told as we got to the gate that the sky bridge was not functioning,” said Michael Lebbon, a passenger on the Spirit flight.

Lebbon’s plane was pushed to another gate, and then the baggage conveyor didn’t work. It took him more than three hours to get out of the airport, longer than the flight from Florida.

Ehlers’ delay was around 45 minutes, and he only had a carry-on.

“I must say I certainly was amazed to see that story about another jetway problem at that gate,” Ehlers said.

Berkeley Brean, News10NBC: “Because you were like – hey it happened to me.”

Eric Ehlers: “That’s something that needs to be fixed by the airport.”

The airport says it’s their responsibility to ensure the jetways and conveyor belts work, and they’ve found no problems.

“The jet bridges and baggage conveyor… had no mechanical issues with their function. The operation of the equipment is performed by the specific airlines using them,” airport spokesman Gary Walker wrote in an email. “Aside from your two examples, we’ve had no similar issues with other flights or airlines. We’re collaborating with the airline to provide more training on the equipment’s proper use.”

Spirit Airlines spokesman Tommy Fletcher wrote, “We want all our guests to have a great experience while traveling with us. Our ground services at Rochester are handled by a third-party business partner, and we are following up with our business partner and the airport authority regarding this matter.”

When News10NBC was observing the Spirit airplane at Gate A-1 on Tuesday, it took several adjustments and six minutes to get the jetway to the door.

On the Sunday flight, Spirit gave every passenger a $30 voucher, which is about 30% of the cost of the ticket.

