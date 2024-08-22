Passengers stranded on Colonial Belle for a few hours

FAIRPORT, N.Y. — Passengers on the Colonial Belle got a little more they bargained for Tuesday night.

Around 9 p.m. Tuesday, the Erie Canal tour boat lost power near Ayrault Road in Fairport, causing the boat to start drifting into the banks. The Fire Department stood by while the crew worked on the engines.

The boat got underway but ran into trouble again around 11 p.m. — it got stuck near the dock around Perinton Park, leaving passengers stranded on the boat for a few hours.

The Fairport Fire Department used a ladder to get 59 people off the boat.