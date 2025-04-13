Passover: Jewish people honor their history and celebrate freedom in the most widely observed Jewish holiday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Jewish people around the world celebrated the beginning of Passover on Saturday. Passover is considered the most widely observed Jewish holiday, symbolizing freedom and the birth of a Jewish nation. It commemorates the Exodus from Egypt.
The holiday began at sunset Saturday and will end at sundown on Sunday, April 20.
