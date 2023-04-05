Passover starts at sundown on Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — At sundown on Wednesday, Jewish people around the world will observe Passover, which commemorates the exodus of Jewish people from slavery in ancient Egypt.

Passover runs from April 5 to April 13, with families beginning the holiday with a ceremonial dinner, known as the Seder.

Some Rochester-area organizations are holding events to commemorate Passover. The Chabad Lubavitch of Rochester is holding the first Pesach Seder on Wednesday, April 5 and the second Pesach Seder on Thursday, April 6. You can RSVP here.

The Temple Beth El on Winton Road is holding the Second Seder on Thursday with a meal of chicken, matzah ball soup, and roasted turkey. You can learn more here.