Pastry event helps raise funds for epilepsy programs

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It was the 37th annual Chocolate Ball- a fundraiser hosted by Empowering People’s Independence.

EPI provides support services for people with epilepsy, brain injuries, and developmental disabilities.

“Most of the programs we operate for people with epilepsy come from donations from individuals,” says EPI President, Jeff Sinsebox. “So, if we didn’t have events like this we wouldn’t be able to provide our summer camp, our swimming programs, our teen weekends – all of the services we do for people with epilepsy.”

The Chocolate Ball is catered by talented local pastry chefs.