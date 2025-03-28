PathStone to host home fair giving tips on buying homes and affordable renting options

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Housing Council at PathStone is set to host a home fair on Saturday at Monroe Community Hospital on East Henrietta Road.

Attendees will be able participate in first-time homebuyer workshops and learn about affordable rental options and lowering home repair costs.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to chat with HUD-certified counselors and tenants’ rights experts.

This free event is scheduled to run from 9 a.m. until noon Saturday. The schedule is as follows:

10:00 a.m. – 10:30a.m. – Homebuying 101: Resources for First Time Buyers

– Homebuying 101: Resources for First Time Buyers 10:45 – 11:15 a.m. – Your Partner in Homeownership: A Journey of Support for Current Homeowners

– Your Partner in Homeownership: A Journey of Support for Current Homeowners 11:30 p.m. – 12:00 p.m. – Affordable Rental Options and Tenant’s Rights

