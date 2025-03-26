Pathways to Peace giving out free hot chili along with hot chocolate Thursday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — If you are looking to warm up as Rochester sees some colder days again, Pathways to Peace and Rochester Peace Collective will be giving away free hot chili and hot chocolate to the community Thursday.

Pathways to Peace is a street-level team that helps young people who may be involved with violence, drugs or gangs and provides support and nonviolent alternatives for youth who are resorting to violence to settle disputes.

The Rochester Peace Collective is a collaborative effort that guide investments from local funding organizations into innovative and proven programs that work to prevent violence.

They will be giving out the chili and hot chocolate from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday at Liberty Pole Way. This is the last time in March they will be giving them out, as they previously gave out free chili and hot chocolate on March 6, 13 and 20.

