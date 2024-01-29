Pathways to Peace worker due in court Monday; Accused of leading drug ring
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A part-time employee at Pathways to Peace is due in federal court on Monday morning, accused of running a drug ring and threatening to hurt people.
Timothy Jackson Jr. is facing charges along with eight other defendants. He was hired four years ago as a street outreach worker for the city organization that aims to turn people away from violence.
Officials say Jackson had a criminal past when he was hired, which was one of the reasons he was chosen for an outreach position.