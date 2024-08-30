Patient runs away from RGH, leading to search and rescue from roof

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police and fire departments worked to get a person off a roof overnight after he ran away from Rochester General Hospital, leading to a search.

RGH called police just before 10:30 p.m. on Thursday for a patient who had ran away while still in need of medical help. Rochester and Irondequoit police officers eventually tracked the person to the factory building on North Clinton Avenue that once housed Hickey Freeman Tailored Clothing. When the patient made it up on the roof, police called in firefighters to use their ladders.

Officers placed the patient in handcuffs and couldn’t get him down safely. That’s when they had him climb up another building, so they could use that building’s stairs.

Police say the person was safely put in an ambulance and taken to the hospital. From the video News10NBC’s photojournalist took, the patient appeared to be unharmed.

Because there was no crime here, police won’t share the patient’s name or the nature of the medical treatment.