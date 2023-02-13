Patrick Mahomes named Super Bowl MVP in Chiefs win over Eagles

GLENDALE, AZ (WHEC) – The Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LVII over the Philadelphia Eagles, 38-35.

A second-half run helped the Chiefs overcome a 10-point halftime deficit for their second Super Bowl in the last four years. Mahomes passed for 182 yards and 3 touchdowns, lifting the Lombardi Trophy for the second time in his career.

After scoring on their first offensive possession, the Chiefs went three straight possessions without points into the halftime break. Adjustments were made, with Kansas City scoring on each of its four possessions in the second half.

One call will go down as a controversial one. Facing 3rd & 8 on the Eagles’ 15-yard line with less than two minutes to play, James Bradberry was called for holding JuJu Smith-Schuster. It gave Kansas City a new set of downs and the Chiefs were able to run the clock down and kick a 27-yard game-winning field goal.

Despite coming up short, Eagles QB Jalen Hurts was masterful, passing for 304 yards and a TD and rushing for 70 yards and 3 TD. DeVonta Smith was his leading receiver with 100 yards and AJ Brown tacked on 96 receiving yards and a TD.

This is the Chiefs’ third Super Bowl championship, making them the 10th franchise ever to accomplish that. Pittsburgh (6), New England (6), San Francisco (5), Dallas (5), New York Giants (4), and Green Bay (4) are the only other franchises with more Super Bowls than Kansas City.