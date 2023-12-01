Pawn shop owners accused of selling thousands in stolen property

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Two Rochester pawn shop owners were arrested for allegedly selling thousands of dollars worth of stolen items.

Mark Remein, 41, and Derek Verna, 44, face charges, including wire fraud and interstate transportation and sale of stolen property.

Prosecutors say shoplifters regularly went to the two men’s pawn shop, West Ridge Connections on West Ridge Road, where the men bought items from the shoplifters that they knew were stolen. Officials say Remein and Verna re-sold the items on eBay.

They face up to 20 years in prison.