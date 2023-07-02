Paws Around the World 2024 Calendar Contest

ROCHESTER, N.Y.- Rochester Hope for Pets is hosting their first photo calendar contest. People can submit a photo of their pet and start voting. Each vote is worth $1. At the end of the contest, the pet with the most votes will be featured on the cover of their 2024 calendar. The next 12 pets with the most votes will star on a calendar month. All winners receive a photo shoot and be featured in the Paws Around the World calendar.

All proceeds will benefit Rochester Hope for Pets. Entry and voting begins July 1, 2023.

Rochester Hope for Pets provides the necessary funds to help families who are struggling to keep their pets in their homes instead of being relinquished to animal shelters. We do this by providing funds to families who need veterinary care and linking them up with other local and national resources. By supporting Rochester Hope for Pets, you are helping pets in our community live happy, healthy lives with their loving families. Rochester Hope for Pets does not receive any money from the government, and they rely on those who support the program.