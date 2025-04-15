Paychex acquires Cincinnati-based competitor Paycor in $4 billion deal

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Paychex announced a major acquisition on Monday, purchasing Cincinnati-based competitor Paycor for over $4 billion.

The deal values Paycor at more than $22 per share. Paycor provided services similar to Paychex, including HR advising, payroll, and hiring software.

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses AI