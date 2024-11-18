Paychex founder Tom Golisano set to make major announcement in Naples, Florida Tuesday
NAPLES, F.L. — Paychex founder Tom Golisano is set to make a major announcement in Naples, Florida.
This comes after Golisano received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Rochester Chamber of Commerce earlier this month.
Golisano has made significant charitable contributions, including a $360 million donation to non-profits across Upstate New York in September.
