Paychex founder Tom Golisano set to make major announcement in Naples, Florida Tuesday

NAPLES, F.L. — Paychex founder Tom Golisano is set to make a major announcement in Naples, Florida.

This comes after Golisano received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Rochester Chamber of Commerce earlier this month.

Golisano has made significant charitable contributions, including a $360 million donation to non-profits across Upstate New York in September.

