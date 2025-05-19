Paychex founder Tom Golisano will step down from company’s board of directors

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Philanthropist Tom Golisano will step down from his role on the board of directors of Paychex, the company he founded in 1971.

Golisano, 83, retired from his role as president and CEO in 2004 but has continued to serve on the board. The company announced that Golisano will step down after July’s board meeting.

Paychex, which helps companies with their payroll and other human resource management, serves 800,000 clients and generates over $5 billion in revenue annually. In a statement, Golisano said he’s proud of all the company has accomplished over the decades:

“It’s been a great run of over 54 years. I’m very proud of the company and our performance over the last five decades including the continued growth in its service offerings, technology advancements, and financial performance.”

The announcement comes after Golisano pledged to donate $360 million to nonprofits across Rochester, Syracuse, and Buffalo. He made the announcement last September, drawing comparisons to George Eastman’s philanthropy.