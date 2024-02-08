Paying with credit? Stores now must be upfront if they charge more for credit card purchases

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

Starting Sunday, stores, restaurants, bars and any other place that takes credit cards will have to be more transparent about any additional fees you’re paying when you pay with plastic.

Until now, it’s been kind of a hodgepodge. Some stores charge a surcharge for people using credit. Others claim they offer a “cash” discount.

It can be annoying as a customer and a little confusing, so the state is trying to streamline the process a bit.

So, here’s the deal.

Starting Sunday, stores have to either clearly display both a credit card and cash price, or they can list the higher credit card price and advertise a discount for cash purchases.

The other option is to just use the same price for both cash and credit card purchases.

Here’s what’s important: If they’re charging a higher price for using credit, it can only be the actual cost of the credit card processing fee, meaning the price the store pays to the credit card company in order to be able to accept your card.

“It reinforces, you cannot charge more — so a business can’t charge you above whatever the credit card company is charging them; that would be illegal, it would break the law,” said Bob Duffy, president of the Rochester Chamber of Commerce.

Jennifer Lewke: “Is it your understanding that the Department of State is going to be checking to make sure that in fact they aren’t charging more than what they’re being charged?”

Bob Duffy, Chamber of Commerce: “We’re not sure of that yet. It was just signed recently, so we don’t know that.”

The state is holding webinars for stores, restaurants and other businesses that accepts credit cards to ensure that they know what the rules are and are as transparent as possible with all customers.

Bottom line? Cash is king. In many cases, if you can pay with paper, you’ll save.