Pedestrian pinned to building after crash on Clifford Ave.

Pedestrian hit during rollover crash on Clifford Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police responded to Clifford Avenue and Miller Street after a pedestrian was hit by a car on Monday.

Police said a 2000 Chevy Corvette was driving eastbound on Clifford Avenue when it lost control and slid up onto the sidewalk. The car then hit the corner of a building and flipped over back onto the road.

Police said there was a person on the sidewalk who was hit and then pinned against the building. Both the pedestrian and driver were brought to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officials said the driver was issued a citation.