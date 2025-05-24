Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle near Pittsford Plaza

PITTSFORD, N.Y. — A pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle on Monroe Avenue near Pittsford Plaza has died.

The crash happened at about 7:45 p.m., when a 2019 GMC Terrain hit the pedestrian. The driver — who was not injured and showed no signs of impairment — remained on the scene and was cooperating with deputies, according to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies are speaking with witnesses and securing video from nearby businesses. Monroe Avenue is closed between Clover Street (no eastbound traffic) and the Pittsford Plaza entrance (no westbound traffic).