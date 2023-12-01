Pedestrian dies after being struck in Wegmans parking lot; deputies say sun glare a factor

PERINTON, N.Y. — Sun glare contributed to an accident Thursday in the Wegmans parking lot in Perinton, in which a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and later died at the hospital, Monroe County sheriff’s deputies say.

The accident happened at about 10:33 a.m. Nov. 30 at the store at 6600 Pittsford Palmyra Road. Deputies say a male driver was entering a parking space and ran over a woman who had just exited her car. EMS personnel attended to the woman at the scene and took her to the hospital in critical condition. She died at 10:21 a.m. Friday.

Deputies determined sun glare to be a contributing factor, after speaking with the driver and witnesses. They say that alcohol, drugs and speed were not involved.