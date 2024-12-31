Pedestrian fighting for life after hit-and-run on South Clinton and Elmwood avenues

BRIGHTON, N.Y. – A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Monday evening at the intersection of South Clinton Avenue and Elmwood Avenue.

Witnesses said the pedestrian was crossing South Clinton Avenue westbound in the crosswalk against the light when a vehicle traveling from westbound Elmwood Avenue made a left turn to go southbound on South Clinton Avenue and hit the pedestrian in the crosswalk.

The pedestrian had life-threatening injuries and was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital.

The vehicle that hit the pedestrian left the scene. It is a white or grey minivan or SUV.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 911.