Pedestrian hit by car on Lyell Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Monday at 3:30 p.m., Rochester Police found a 41-year-old man from Rochester with severe upper body injuries after being hit by a car on Lyell Avenue by Daus Alley.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. His injuries are not life-threatening.

The investigation revealed the pedestrian was running northbound across Lyell Ave when the car going westbound on Lyell Avenue hit him.

The driver of the car stayed at the scene, and was cooperative. No charges were filed at the time.