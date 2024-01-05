Pedestrian killed in New Year’s Eve hit-and-run in Gates identified

GATES, N.Y. — Gates Police have identified the pedestrian killed Dec. 31 in a hit-and-run crash as Jose Rivera, 32, of Rochester.

Rivera was struck on Buffalo Road, in the 900 block, in Gates at about 6:16 p.m. Dec. 31.

Police continue to investigate the crash. Anyone with any information, including any possible surveillance video from the area, is asked to call Gates Police at 911 or, during normal business hours, at (585) 247-2262