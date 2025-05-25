Pedestrian recovering after being hit by car on Portland Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A 51-year-old pedestrian was hit by a car on Sunday at 4 a.m. on Portland Avenue by Trust Street.

Police say the vehicle involved was traveling northbound on Portland Avenue when the city woman stepped off the sidewalk into the road directly in front of the car. The driver and only person in the car, a 76-year-old man from Irondequoit, remained on scene.

The woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries but is expected to survive.

The investigation is ongoing. Police said at this time, it appears to be an accident, not a crime.