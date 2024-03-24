Pedestrian seriously injured in hit-and-run at North and Weld streets

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A woman faces life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle Saturday night. Police are looking for the vehicle and its driver, who left the scene.

The 42-year-old Rochester resident was in the roadway at around 9:40 p.m. at the intersection of North and Weld streets when a vehicle headed north on North Street struck her and kept going north without stopping. The pedestrian was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital.

Rochester Police say the vehicle may have been a white SUV but had no further description Saturday night.