Pediatric hospitality cart at RGH aims to make children feel more comfortable

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester General Hospital is hoping the make children feel more comfortable with a new pediatric hospitality cart.

The cart has arrived at RGH in partnership with Ronald McDonald House Charities of Rochester. The cart is loaded with toys, snacks, and small surprises for the little patients and their families. RGH says the cart comes from the idea that providing care is about more than just treating an illness.

“The cart is just another way that we can provide care to our patients and to our families when they’re in the hospital,” said Tammy Snyder, president and COO of Rochester General Hospital. “We know they’re going through a traumatic time, so this is just another way to support them, give them maybe a moment of relief.”

Volunteers help to prepare and distribute goodies from the cart which also plays music as it makes its rounds.